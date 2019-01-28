Blunt leaves Krasinki in tears of joy

cried tears of joy at the 2019 Screen Guild Awards for his wife as she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female in a Supporting Role in a Motion for her role in "A Quiet Place".

She beat Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and for the honour.

Blunt and Krasinski were both surprised, shocked and overjoyed when announced her name as the winner. The "Jack Ryan" star embraced her with the biggest hug, cheered and gave her a standing ovation as Blunt made her way to the stage, reported eonline.com.

Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in the film and it was the first time the two of them had worked on a film together. During her acceptance speech, Blunt praised her husband for his hard work and left him in tears.

"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," Blunt said.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said.

Meanwhile, Krasinski clapped, blew a kiss and welled up with emotion.

"You are a stunning filmmaker," she said. "I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't."

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)