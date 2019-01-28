SAG Award 2019: Here is the complete list of winners

-
-
'Black Panther', Rami Malek and Glenn Close were some of the biggest winners at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.
From television, 'This is Us' won ensemble award for drama, while 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' won the comedy award, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Rami Malek won for playing the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' while Glenn Close took home the award for best actress for 'The Wife.'
Here is the complete list of winners:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in leading role: Rami Malek, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Outstanding performance by a female actor in leading role: Glenn Close, 'The Wife'
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Mahershala Ali, 'Green Book'
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Emily Blunt, 'A Quiet Place'
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: 'Black Panther'
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: Darren Criss, 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: 'This Is Us'
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama Series: 'Glow'
