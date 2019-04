A (BSF) trooper on Friday tried to commit suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

He tried to commit suicide inside a camp in Qamarwari area of city by using his service rifle, police sources said.

"He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors described his condition as stable," sources said.

--IANS

sq/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)