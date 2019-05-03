BSNL installs 54,000 mobile towers in FY19

-
ALSO READ
BSNL market share reaches 10.63 pc on account of network expansion
BSNL employees to go on indefinite strike from Dec 3
Cabinet clears extension of ITI quota for procurement by BSNL, MTNL, BBNL
BSNL clears February salaries of employees: CMD
DoT commission seeks revenue assurance from BSNL, MTNL for revival support
-
State run Telecom Company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, has installed 54,000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of previous 3 years.
BSNL has also started installing 4G towers during the financial year 2018-2019 and has installed about 5340 4G towers till April-2019, the company said.
During the year 2018-19, over 50 lakhs subscribers had ported their number to BSNL from other operators, utilizing the MNP facility. BSNL is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lakh subscribers during February 2019, the company said quoting the latest TRAI report.
Recently BSNL Board of Directors was reconstituted with the appointments of BL Varshney, Director Enterprise Business, Sheetla Prasad, Director Consumer Mobility and S K Gupta, as Director, Finance.
--IANS
ana/sn.prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU