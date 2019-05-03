BSNL installs 54,000 mobile towers in FY19

State run Telecom Company Sanchar Nigam Limited, has installed 54,000 towers during 2018-2019, which is higher than the combined figures of previous 3 years.

has also started installing 4G towers during the financial year 2018-2019 and has installed about 5340 4G towers till April-2019, the company said.

During the year 2018-19, over 50 lakhs subscribers had ported their number to from other operators, utilizing the is one of the two operators showing net addition of more than 9 lakh subscribers during February 2019, the company said quoting the latest TRAI report.

Recently BSNL Board of Directors was reconstituted with the appointments of BL Varshney, Enterprise Business, Sheetla Prasad, Consumer Mobility and S K Gupta, as Director,

--IANS

