C.P. Joshi named Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

Veteran Congress leader C.P. Joshi was on Monday named the Speaker of the 15th Assembly of Rajasthan while Mahesh Joshi was appointed the chief whip and Mahendra Chaudhary deputy chief whip.
All three names were confirmed with the consent of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party sources said.
Joshi is a four-time MLA from Nathdwara. The new Speaker will be elected officially on January 16. Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh will administer the oath of office to him on the same day.
As the first Assembly session starts on Tuesday, Pro-tem Speaker Gulabchand Kataria would conduct the maiden meeting of the newly-elected assembly.
Earlier on Monday, Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of secrecy to Kataria here at the Raj Bhawan.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, members of the council of ministers, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore and others.
Kataria has been named the leader of Opposition while Rajendra Rathore would be his deputy.
