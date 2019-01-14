Jaideep Govind appointed Secretary General of NHRC

Senior IAS officer Jaideep Govind was on Monday appointed Secretary General of National Human Rights Commission.
An official statement issued by NHRC said that prior to joining the Commission, he was posted as Special Secretary and Financial Adviser in the ministries of rural development, panchayati raj, drinking water and sanitation.
Govind, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, is the 15th Secretary General of the Commission.
He has held various important posts in various capacities such as Additional Secretary in Home Ministry and has looked after critical areas of left-wing extremism and police modernization.
He addressed the UN Forum in New York on human trafficking and attended an important meeting on trafficking of women and children in Bangkok.
