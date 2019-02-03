CBI arrests PNB manager for corruption

The (CBI) has arrested a senior of the (PNB) here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a cement trader, sources said on Sunday.

Rajkumar, posted at the branch on Chakrata Road, was arrested on Saturday evening following a complaint by Kunal Sharma, who wanted a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the PNB, the sources said.

After the complaint, the arrested the officials as he accepted the money from Sharma. The manager's residence in the city was later searched.

--IANS

