CBI to oppose Lalu's bail in fodder scam case

The CBI on Tuesday later will oppose the bail plea of RJD Prasad in the

The (CBI) wants the court to dismiss Prasad's plea that has been sought on medical grounds.

The agency said the wants to actively participate in political campaigning and activities related to the Lok Sabha elections starting April 11, and his medical reasons are just excuses.

The CBI sought courts permission to file an affidavit opposing Prasad's bail plea claiming that the former Bihar Minister has in the garb of successfully managed to spend most of his jail time in a special hospital ward ever since his conviction in the case.

Many top level politicians have even visited him. The CBI said Lalu conducted political activities from the special ward in the hospital.

--IANS

sumit/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)