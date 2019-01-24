China outlines comprehensive plan to protect Great Wall

on Thursday issued a comprehensive plan to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation of the Great Wall.

The plan was jointly publicized by and Tourism and the (SACH) on Tuesday, reports

The government's role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened, said Liu Yuzhu, of SACH.

"Individuals and relevant social organisations are encouraged to provide not-for-profit service for the Great Wall," Liu said.

Liu said sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221 B.C. to 206 B.C.), Han (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) and Ming (1368 to 1644 A.D.) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved.

It was listed as a World Heritage Site by in 1987.

