China outlines comprehensive plan to protect Great Wall

IANS  |  Beijing 

China on Thursday issued a comprehensive plan to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation of the Great Wall.

The plan was jointly publicized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government's role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened, said Liu Yuzhu, head of SACH.

"Individuals and relevant social organisations are encouraged to provide not-for-profit service for the Great Wall," Liu said.

Liu said sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221 B.C. to 206 B.C.), Han (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) and Ming (1368 A.D. to 1644 A.D.) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved.

It was listed as a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1987.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 17:00 IST

