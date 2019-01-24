China outlines comprehensive plan to protect Great Wall

-
ALSO READ
North-East is attracting people, but more conservation effort is needed: Expert
Organisations working to conserve lesser-known species win Rs 60 lakh grant
Can bacteria species go extinct? Yes, they do!
Chinese archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old liquor from ancient tomb
Drones can help find, count marine megafauna: Study
-
China on Thursday issued a comprehensive plan to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation of the Great Wall.
The plan was jointly publicized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The government's role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened, said Liu Yuzhu, head of SACH.
"Individuals and relevant social organisations are encouraged to provide not-for-profit service for the Great Wall," Liu said.
Liu said sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221 B.C. to 206 B.C.), Han (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) and Ming (1368 A.D. to 1644 A.D.) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved.
It was listed as a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1987.
--IANS
ksk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU