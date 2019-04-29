Chris Hemsworth recounts childhood memory

turned nostalgic about having got a chance with his "Avengers" colleagues to cement their Hollywood legacy, literally.

The actors behind the Marvel superheroes recently received special spots on the Hollywood just before their film "Avengers: Endgame" opened in theatres.

Days later, on Sunday, Hemsworth, who portrays Thor, recalled the on Twitter, sharing a sweet childhood memory and a shout-out to his co-stars, reported variety.com.

"I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place, little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy," he wrote.

"Honoured to share this moment with my Avenging mates on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," added.

( America), (Iron Man), (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), (The Hulk) and were also honoured with the achievement, and all were on hand for a special imprinting ceremony.

Ruffalo also expressed his excitement, writing on earlier this week: "What an honour to have the legacy of Marvel Studios' live on forever..."

