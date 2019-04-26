Company head's digital compilation of poems on Abhinandan

A digital version of literary works on (IAF) compiled by the UAE-based and Group was released here on Friday.

The digital volume includes 25 poems composed in the various south Indian languages, English and Hindi.

"When companies take the responsibility of the digital release of literary works, it takes the burden of huge expenses away from the writers' shoulders. By this idea, we can get back our great era of literature and the creativity of our writers and poets would be greatly enhanced," Roy said at the launch.

The Group has come forward with this digital initiative in an effort to boost Malayalam literary writing which has been affected by the huge expenses of printing, as well as by the lack of interest in such literature among the young generation.

These poems can be read using the app POETROLL which is also downloadable from for users. users will soon be able get it in the

