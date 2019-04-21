Congress fields Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat

-
ALSO READ
No wish to contest LS polls, but ready to fight from anywhere if party wants: Bhupinder Hooda
Haryana Cong plans state bus tour from Mar 26-30
Khattar govt acting against Hooda with 'feeling of revenge': Cong
HC upholds Dhingra panel appointment, but finds procedural irregularities in serving notice to Hooda
No corruption charge against previous Cong govt, present regime acting out of vendetta: Hooda
-
The Congress on Sunday announced the name of five Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who will contest from Sonipat.
The latest list of candidates was announced by party's General Secretary in charge Central Election Committee, Mukul Wasnik.
It has named former minister Nirmal Singh from Kurukshetra. Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal was the Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014 but he lost the last Lok Sabha election to BJP's Raj Kumar Saini.
Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, will fight from Hisar while Kuldeep Sharma will contest election from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Faridabad.
--IANS
ak/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU