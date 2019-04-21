Congress fields Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat

The on Sunday announced the name of five candidates in including former who will contest from

The latest list of candidates was announced by party's in charge Central Election Committee, Mukul Wasnik.

It has named former from Kurukshetra. and industrialist was the from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014 but he lost the last election to BJP's

Bhavya Bishnoi, son of former Kuldeep Bishnoi, will fight from while Kuldeep Sharma will contest election from Karnal and Avtar Singh Bhadana from

--IANS

ak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)