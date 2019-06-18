Congress leaders held for trying to install Ambedkar bust in Hyderabad

Two senior leaders and former MPs and their followers were arrested here on Tuesday when they tried to install a statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

V. Hanumantha Rao, and their supporters were arrested as they reached Panjagutta crossroads in the city with a statue and tried to install it at the same place where a similar attempt by a group was foiled by the municipal authorities in April.

Mild tension prevailed as the leaders, their followers and members of the Protection Committee tried to resist the arrests. Police shifted the leaders to station.

In April, (GHMC) had removed from the same place after it was installed by on the eve of

The damaged statue was later found at a dumping yard, evoking strong protests from Dalit organizations who sought action against those responsible.

GHMC officials said since the statue was erected without permission it was removed. They, however, promised to take action against the GHMC employees who loaded the statue on garbage truck and shifted it to a dumping yard.

