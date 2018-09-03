JUST IN
Congress MP favours more seats for RJD in Lok Sabha polls

IANS  |  Patna 

The RJD should contest more seats in Bihar in the next Lok Sabha elections as it is a bigger party than the Congress and RJD leader Lalu Prasad's support base is larger, Congress leader Akhilesh Singh said on Monday.

"RJD should be given more seats to contest in the next Lok Sabha polls in Bihar," said Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and a former Union Minister.

Singh added that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was capable of winning more seats.

In Bihar, the Congress, RJD and HAM of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi are part of a Grand Alliance.

Mon, September 03 2018.

