Congress MP favours more seats for RJD in Lok Sabha polls

The should contest more seats in in the next elections as it is a bigger party than the and Lalu Prasad's support base is larger, said on Monday.

" should be given more seats to contest in the next polls in Bihar," said Singh, a member and a former Union

Singh added that the Rashtriya (RJD) was capable of winning more seats.

In Bihar, the Congress, RJD and of former Chief are part of a

--IANS

ik/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)