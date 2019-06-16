JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Sangakkara unhappy with playing condition in England

Business Standard

Copa America: Colombia beats Messi's Argentina 2-0

IANS  |  Salvador (Brazil) 

Even the presence of star footballer Lionel Messi couldn't stop Argentina from going down 2-0 to Colombia on the first day of Group B matches in the Copa America here.

This Colombia's first win against Argentina in 12 years, as a goal from Roger Martinez and another from Duvan Zapata in the second half saw the side get their 2-0 victory.

Martinez's goal in the 70th minute on Saturday at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador and Zapata's in the 86th put an end to an eight-match winning streak that Argentina had over Colombia in official matches, reports Efe news.

"This is not the way we wanted to begin," a disappointed Messi said after the contest.

The last victory of the Colombians had been in 2007, with a 2-1 win in Bogota in a qualifying match for the World Cup in South Africa.

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU