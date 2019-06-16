Copa America: Colombia beats Messi's Argentina 2-0

Even the presence of star couldn't stop from going down 2-0 to on the first day of Group B matches in the Copa America here.

This Colombia's first win against in 12 years, as a goal from and another from Duvan in the second half saw the side get their 2-0 victory.

Martinez's goal in the 70th minute on Saturday at the Arena Fonte Stadium in and Zapata's in the 86th put an end to an eight-match winning streak that had over in official matches, reports news.

"This is not the way we wanted to begin," a disappointed Messi said after the contest.

The last victory of the Colombians had been in 2007, with a 2-1 win in in a qualifying match for in

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)