Copa America: Colombia beats Messi's Argentina 2-0

Even the presence of star footballer Lionel Messi couldn't stop Argentina from going down 2-0 to Colombia on the first day of Group B matches in the Copa America here.
This Colombia's first win against Argentina in 12 years, as a goal from Roger Martinez and another from Duvan Zapata in the second half saw the side get their 2-0 victory.
Martinez's goal in the 70th minute on Saturday at the Arena Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador and Zapata's in the 86th put an end to an eight-match winning streak that Argentina had over Colombia in official matches, reports Efe news.
"This is not the way we wanted to begin," a disappointed Messi said after the contest.
The last victory of the Colombians had been in 2007, with a 2-1 win in Bogota in a qualifying match for the World Cup in South Africa.
