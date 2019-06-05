Dalit boy thrashed for molesting girl in Rajasthan

Four persons have been arrested for thrashing a minor boy in the of on Saturday. The incident came to light after a video of the boy being thrashed went viral on the internet.

Raas Police Station SHO told IANS the video was made on Saturday, after the boy was caught molesting a minor girl in a temple premises.

While the girl was sent home, the boy was beaten up by villagers. While the girl's family lodged a complaint the same day, the villagers too lodged a case on Tuesday.

The SHO said a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) had been registered against the boy and he had been sent to a juvenile protection home.

The police is hunting for four others for assaulting the boy.

Stating that none of the assaulters are BJP workers, Prakash said, "One of them had a saffron stole, but he has no connection with the BJP."

