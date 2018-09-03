Del Potro enters US Open quarters

Argentina's advanced to the quarter-finals after an easy 6-4,6-3,6-2 win against Croatia's

At the on Sunday, the match lasted two hours and four minutes. Del Potro made 33 winning shots and 24 unforced errors compared to Coric's 23 and 29 respectively, reports news agency.

Del Potro, 29, ranked world No. 3 and playing his 10th US Open, will go up against local favorite who defeated Canada's 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Del Potro and Isner, 33, who will play his 13th and second quarterfinals, will face off for the 12th time, with the Argentinian leading with a 7-4 advantage after winning in the Round of 16 (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) at Roland-Garros.

--IANS

ajb/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)