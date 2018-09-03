Del Potro enters US Open quarters

JUST IN
IANS  |  New York 

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the US Open quarter-finals after an easy 6-4,6-3,6-2 win against Croatia's Borna Coric.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, the match lasted two hours and four minutes. Del Potro made 33 winning shots and 24 unforced errors compared to Coric's 23 and 29 respectively, reports Efe news agency.

Del Potro, 29, ranked world No. 3 and playing his 10th US Open, will go up against local favorite John Isner who defeated Canada's Milos Raonic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Del Potro and Isner, 33, who will play his 13th US Open and second quarterfinals, will face off for the 12th time, with the Argentinian leading with a 7-4 advantage after winning in the Round of 16 (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) at Roland-Garros.

