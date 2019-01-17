Delhi made history, now it's Haryana's turn: Kejriwal to volunteers

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal starts election campaign in Haryana
Kejriwal to head AAP's campaign in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab
Parties underestimating AAP in Haryana like they did in Delhi: Kejriwal
AAP only alternative in Delhi, every vote to Cong means strengthening BJP: Kejriwal
Kejriwal blames Centre, Haryana & Punjab govt for Delhi's pollution
-
Preparing the Aam Aadmi Party volunteers for a door-to-door campaign in Haryana, similar to the ones conducted in Delhi, party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party should recreate the history of the national capital in the neighbouring state.
Addressing the volunteers here, he said 70 years after Independence, a party was created which is working on the dreams of those who sacrificed thier lives for the freedom.
The party head was addressing 1,100 newly joined members and also gave them training for the door-to-door campaign.
"The people of Delhi changed the political picture by sweeping away the Congress and the BJP. For this change, the party members went door-to-door in the national capital. Now the same has to be done in Haryana," he said.
AAP leader Gopal Rai also asked the volunteers to launch the campaign on a war footing.
During the training, the party heads asked the campaigners to go to every house and talk and listen to people carefully.
--IANS
nks/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU