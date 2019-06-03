Desi start-up chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019

Bengaluru-based is Indias first horizontal (AI) start-up, has been selected to represent at Demo Day 2019.

is only that has been selected out of 11 market disruptors in the APAC region.

Demo Day 2019 is a platform where start-ups can access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking.

"We are stoked to meet other talented teams from all across the region and VCs who will be joining us at the event, and we look forward to all the learning. We are confident that this global recognition will be propel our business forward and help us make deeper inroads into the AI market," Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Labs, said in a statement.

is horizontal AI that aims to democratise (ML) and bring it to the masses.

--IANS

ksc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)