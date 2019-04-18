DHA appoints Gursimran Singh as Vice President

has been appointed of Association (DHA), the body announced on Thursday.

Singh, whose appointment was announced in the presence of DHA Mahesh Dayal, is a player. He has been playing the game since childhood and nurtured it on the grounds of

Talking about his love for the game Gursimran said: "My passion for developed in early school years. Our school was known for outstanding achievements in hockey all over. I always wanted to contribute to it. This thirst of contribution led me to the realisation of my passion and love for this game."

"Whatever I am today and whatever little I have achieved today is by the Grace of the Almighty, the untiring cooperation of my parents, the love of my friends, associates and the sincere hard work of my coaches and mentors. I will always be thankful to them for unconditional support. I am keen to strengthen and uplift grassroots hockey," he told the media.

represented the CBSE national team in 2011 and participated in the National School Games in 2012.

In 2013, Singh played in the Hockey Junior National Championship as one of the youngest players in the tournament, and in 2017, he represented in the 44 Pesta Indoor Hockey Tournament in

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)