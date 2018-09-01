England lead by 65 runs vs India at lunch on Day 3

-
India struck thrice as England were 92/3 at lunch, leading by 65 runs on the third day of the fourth Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.
Joe Root (30) remained unbeaten when the umpires called for the break. Opener Keaton Jennings (36) was dismissed on the last ball of the session.
Resuming the day at 6/0 openers Alastair Cook (12) and Jennings started the proceedings on a steady note but Cook who seemed good in the middle was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah when the scoreboard was reading 24.
Moeen Ali (9) who was promoted up the order failed to utilise the opportunity and was sent back to the pavilion after two overs. He was dismissed by Ishant Sharma in the 16th over.
Root and Jennings then steadied the innings, forging a 59-run partnership for the third wicket but the last ball of the session saw Jennings heading back to the pavilion to make the scoreboard read 92/3.
For India, Bumrah, Shami and Ishant took one wicket each.
Brief scores: England 246 & 92/3 (Joe Root 30 not out, Keaton Jennings 36; Ishant Sharma 1/11) against India 273 all out.
