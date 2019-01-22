Entertainment industry is run by a glamorous mafia: Pahlaj Nihalani

" Raja", Pahlaj Nihalani-backed comeback vehicle for Govinda, did not open well. Nihalani says it is because his film did not get the theatres required as the entertainment industry is run by a "glamorous mafia".

"I am being targeted for my blunt views on the workings of censor board, and because of me, my leading man is being targeted. If you ask me, and I have the maximum number of enemies in the film industry," Nihalani said.

Lamenting the lack of theatres for " Raja", Nihalani says he was refused a release in places like and

"These are traditional strongholds of And not a single theatre in or agreed to play ' Raja'. Why? Because my film is bad? Are only quality films released in theatres? And who decides that my film is substandard? A handful of critics for whom I did not have a press show, so they are upset with me and they are taking it out on my film," he said.

Dropping another bomb, Nihalani says he suspects the hands of some big guns in sabotaging "Rangeela Raja".

"I know who they are. I know the people who want to finish off Govinda and me. The entertainment industry is run by a glamorous mafia. They all sit, eat, sleep and make movies together. Solo producers like me with no corporate backing are being pushed out of the film industry in the name of corporotization," he said.

But Nihalani says he isn't going away anywhere.

"I belong to this industry as much as those who are currently monopolising the A-list stars. I will make another film with Govinda and prove he too is an A-list star."

Nihalani says he has always believed in introducing new talent and will continue to do so.

"I introduced Govinda and In 'Rangeela Raja' I've introduced Mishika Chourasia. I am confident she has a very bright future. Unless the industry will punish her for being Pahlaj Nihalani's protege."

