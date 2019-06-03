Equity indices open in green, Sensex up 160 points

The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday due to buying activity in banking, FMCG and

At 9.35 a.m., the Sensex traded at 39,878.35, higher by 164.15 points or 0.41 per cent higher from the previous close of 39,714.20 points.

It had opened at 39,806.86 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 39,920.93 and a low of 39,711.02 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,963.10, higher by 40.30 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 11,922.80 points.

The gains, however, were capped by a fall in the growth rate of the country's GDP, said.

Data released by the on Friday showed that India's GDP grew by 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 against 6.6 per cent growth in the preceding quarter and 8.1 per cent during the corresponding quarter of FY 2017-18.

