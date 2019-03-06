Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn to be released later Wednesday

Former Motor is expected to be released from a Tokyo detention facility on Wednesday after more than 100 days of incarceration.

A $9 million bail was paid on Tuesday to secure the release, his lawyers said. It was accepted on a third attempt. He, however, will be under a to ensure he does not leave He will also have to remain under limited video surveillance and will only be granted restricted access to the use of and computers.

Ghosn, 64, who is facing two charges of under-reporting his remuneration in Nissan's securities reports and another allegation of aggravated breach of trust, was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court, reported.

Ghosn, who was arrested in November 2018, would also be required not to contact executives or others involved in the case, to prevent any attempt at tampering of evidence.

"I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations," Ghosn said in a statement released on Tuesday.

