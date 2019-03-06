Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn to be released later Wednesday

-
Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is expected to be released from a Tokyo detention facility on Wednesday after more than 100 days of incarceration.
A $9 million bail was paid on Tuesday to secure the release, his lawyers said. It was accepted on a third attempt. He, however, will be under a travel ban to ensure he does not leave Japan. He will also have to remain under limited video surveillance and will only be granted restricted access to the use of mobile phones and computers.
Ghosn, 64, who is facing two charges of under-reporting his remuneration in Nissan's securities reports and another allegation of aggravated breach of trust, was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ghosn, who was arrested in November 2018, would also be required not to contact Nissan executives or others involved in the case, to prevent any attempt at tampering of evidence.
"I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations," Ghosn said in a statement released on Tuesday.
