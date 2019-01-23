Markets open on positive note

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened on a positive note on Wednesday during the morning trade session.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,494.12 and touched a high of 36,521.47 and a low of 36,410.14 after closing at 36.444.64 on Tuesday. It is trading at 36,475.02, up by 36.63 points or 0.10 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,931.05 after closing at 10,922.75 on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,931.05 in the morning.

--IANS

vj/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)