Facebook releases Messenger redesign on Android, iOS

has redesigned its messaging app -- -- with a new interface and the update can be downloaded on both and devices via and

The redesign was first announced at Facebook's F8 developer conference in May 2018 with the idea of making the chat feature simpler and to put messages at the front and centre once again.

Notable features of the redesign include consolidating its nine tabs into just three, introducing more whitespace to the interface and hidden buttons for game, bots and reminder functionalities on the chatbox, The Verge reported on Friday.

Following its announcement in May, the redesign entered a prolonged rollout period in October.

"The company says it might take a little time for the update to be available for everyone," the report added.

was launched for users to send messages to one another while they browsed through the on the desktop and in 2014, it was released as an individual mobile app.

--IANS

rp/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)