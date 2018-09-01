Film on J&K tourism wins IAA award

A short film on Jammu and Kashmir tourism, launched by the state government, has won "gold" at an award ceremony organised by the India chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) here.
The ad film titled "Warmest Place on Earth" launched by the state's Tourism Department in September 2017 has been declared the winner in the 'Travel and Tourism Category' at IndiAA awards held here on Friday, according to an official statement.
IndIAA Awards is the intellectual property of the IAA India chapter, and was instituted in 2015. The award recognises mainstream creative advertising campaigns.
The film highlights the hospitality of Kashmir. The 5-minute film was the first such big campaign launched by the Kashmir government.
Conceptualised by J. Walter Thompson, it was directed by filmmaker Amit Sharma
In 2014, the Union Ministry of Tourism had launched a campaign and won the 'Blue Elephant' at 'Kyoorius Creative Awards'.
