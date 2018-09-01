Film on J&K tourism wins IAA award

A short film on and tourism, launched by the state government, has won "gold" at an award ceremony organised by the chapter of (IAA) here.

The ad film titled "Warmest Place on Earth" launched by the state's in September 2017 has been declared the winner in the 'Travel and Tourism Category' at IndiAA awards held here on Friday, according to an official statement.

IndIAA Awards is the intellectual property of the IAA chapter, and was instituted in 2015. The award recognises

The film highlights the hospitality of The 5-minute film was the first such big campaign launched by the government.

Conceptualised by Thompson, it was directed by filmmaker Amit Sharma

In 2014, the had launched a campaign and won the 'Blue Elephant' at 'Kyoorius Creative Awards'.

--IANS

sar-mg/prs

