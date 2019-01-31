Fiorentina thrash Roma 7-1 to reach Italian Cup semis

Fiorentina thrashed Roma 7-1 to advance to the Italian Cup semi-finals at the Stadio here.

Fiorentina striker scored a hat trick with two goals within the first 18 minutes and a third goal in the second half on Wednesday. scored twice as and scored one goal each, reports

Roma forward scored once at the 28th minute but the team never rallied. Striker was expelled after spitting on the referee's face, adding to Roma's woes.

"I'm happy because Fiorentina is playing a good game, we're fighting, because that is what Fiorentina is - 90 minutes of struggle," an overjoyed Chiesa told after the match.

