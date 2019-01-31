Fiorentina thrash Roma 7-1 to reach Italian Cup semis

Fiorentina thrashed Roma 7-1 to advance to the Italian Cup semi-finals at the Stadio Artemio Franchi here.
Fiorentina striker Federico Chiesa scored a hat trick with two goals within the first 18 minutes and a third goal in the second half on Wednesday. Giovanni Simeone scored twice as Luis Muriel and Marco Benassi scored one goal each, reports Xinhua news agency.
Roma forward Aleksandar Kolarov scored once at the 28th minute but the team never rallied. Striker Edin Djeko was expelled after spitting on the referee's face, adding to Roma's woes.
"I'm happy because Fiorentina is playing a good game, we're fighting, because that is what Fiorentina is - 90 minutes of struggle," an overjoyed Chiesa told RAI public broadcaster after the match.
