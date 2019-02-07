JUST IN
Fire in Kolkata's New Town, 2 hurt

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Two persons, including a fire-fighter, received minor burn injuries as a fire broke out in the New Town area here on Thursday, officials said.

Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 a.m.. Three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:20 IST

