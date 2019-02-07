Fire in Kolkata's New Town, 2 hurt

Two persons, including a fire-fighter, received minor burn injuries as a fire broke out in the New Town area here on Thursday, officials said.
Few temporary shops opposite the Shapoorji complex were also damaged in the fire that broke out around 5 a.m.. Three-four fire tenders were pressed into service.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
--IANS
