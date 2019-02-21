At least 69 killed after fire gutted a chemical warehouse in old Dhaka

-
ALSO READ
How Bangladesh's airport uses Youtube, Facebook to tighten security system
Bangladesh: Ex-PM's son sentenced to life in 2004 grenade attack on Hasina
Mehidy's 12-wicket haul against WI aids Bangladesh's first ever innings win
Dhaka is eyeing a clean government: Ex-IPS officer Shantanu Mukharji
Looking at climate change, migration through a Bangladeshi woman's eyes
-
The death toll from the building fire in an old part of Bangladesh capital Dhaka has risen to 69 with scores others injured, fire service officials said on Thursday.
"We have so far recovered the bodies of 69 people," Mahfuz Riven, a duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
The fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. at a chemical warehouse in old Dhaka.
The death toll in the fire could rise, warned the fire officials, who have been working throughout the night to douse the devastating fire.
Numerous people, including women and children, were also injured and admitted to nearby hospitals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU