Five killed, 9 injured in landslide in J&K's Doda

Five people were killed and nine others injured when a landslide hit a mini bus in and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, police said.

The mini bus was its way from Gandoh to Thathri in district when it was hit by a landslide in the afternoon.

"Three persons were killed on the spot while two others succumbed in the local health centre where the injured were shifted. Thr injured are being treated," police said.

The deceased have been identified as and his wife Gulshan, Mudasir Ahmad, and

"All the deceased belonged to district," the police added.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)