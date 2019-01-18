JUST IN
Former Bihar BJP MP quits party

IANS  |  Patna 

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former member of Parliament from Purnea district of Bihar, Uday Singh, resigned from the party on Friday.

"I have resigned from the BJP," Singh told the media here.

"I had joined the BJP in 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the party is no more strong as it was and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also declined," he said.

The BJP in Bihar is doing politics only to be in power and has compromised with own principles, he said, adding that the party's seat sharing in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is a clear indication of Modi's shrinking popularity.

Although Singh did not immediately reveal his future plans but dropped hints that he could join the Congress in the days to come.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 18:20 IST

