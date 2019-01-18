Former Bihar BJP MP quits party

A senior and former from Purnea district of Bihar, Uday Singh, resigned from the party on Friday.

"I have resigned from the BJP," Singh told the media here.

"I had joined the BJP in 2004 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the party is no more strong as it was and the popularity of has also declined," he said.

The BJP in is doing only to be in power and has compromised with own principles, he said, adding that the party's seat sharing in the state for the upcoming elections is a clear indication of Modi's shrinking popularity.

Although Singh did not immediately reveal his future plans but dropped hints that he could join the in the days to come.

--IANS

