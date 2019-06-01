Four trampled to death by rampaging elephant in Jharkhand

Four people, including a two and a half year old boy, were trampled to death by a rampaging in a village outside here on Saturday, an said.

According to a Forest Department official, the entered the Lapung village and attacked the mud house of Sushma Khalkho, destroying it. Both Sushma, 35, and her infant son, Biral, were killed.

The then went away but as villagers gathered after the incident, it returned and attacked them. As the villagers tried to drive it away, two more people - Thakari Pahan, 55, and Birsa Oraon, 60 - were killed and two others injured.

Police and Forest Department officials reached the spot and pacified the angry villagers. The dead bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

