'Free Solo' to release in India on April 12

Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" will release in on April 12.

Directed by filmmaker and his wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhely, documentary revolves around the life of Alex Honnold, who climbed Yosemite's 3,000 ft tall peak without any safety gear.

Excited about the film's Indian release, Honnold said in a statement: "When I know what I'm doing and I'm climbing well, then it feels meditative, kind of relaxing and beautiful. Jimmy and his crew did a really nice job setting up remote cameras and I was stoked that it's going to result in some of the most remarkable footage.

"It's amazing the way audiences have connected with the and I feel extremely excited for the theatrical premiere of 'Free Solo' in I really hope Indian audiences like it as much as the rest of the world."

"Free Solo" won an for Best Documentary Feature at

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)