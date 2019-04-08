Bieber mocks Shawn Mendes' 'prince of pop' status

took a dig at his fellow Canadian after the "Treat you better" hitmaker posted a magazine cover that had ' of pop' written on it.

Mendes has been named ' of pop' by the Guardian's Observer magazine. Bieber soon mocked Mendes in a comment on the post, reports mirror.co.uk.

Bieber, 25, challenged Mendes to a hockey match to fight for the title and joked that he would "have to break a few more records" before he had a shot at being named pop royalty.

The comment received thousands of likes.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)