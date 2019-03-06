JUST IN
French space agency to open maritime surveillance centre in India

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The French space agency, National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here to set up a maritime surveillance centre in the country.

"In Bengaluru, strengthening Indo-French space cooperation. Signing agreement for setting up a maritime surveillance centre in India -- exactly a year after French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India," tweeted French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler.

The agreement was signed by CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall and India's space agency Chairman K. Sivan in Bengaluru.

However, the details of where the maritime surveillance centre would be set up in India and by when were not shared.

--IANS

bha/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:44 IST

