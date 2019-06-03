JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Case against 35 for grabbing Ghaziabad water body, selling land

Business Standard

Gambhir bats for Shah, slams Mehbooba Mufti

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP's newly elected parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir on Monday took to Twitter to criticise former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for attacking Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mufti criticised Shah for expecting a "quick fix" to the Kashmir issue.

"While I am all for a talk-based solution to Kashmir problem but for Mehbooba Mufti to term Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it," Gambhir tweeted.

Mufti on Monday called for a political solution of the Kashmir issue by involving all "stakeholders".

"Since 1947, Kashmir's been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It's a political problem that needs a political redress by involving all stakeholders including Pakistan. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM (Home Minister Amit Shah) is ridiculously naive," she said.

--IANS

gb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 22:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU