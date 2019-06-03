Gambhir bats for Shah, slams Mehbooba Mufti

BJP's newly elected parliamentarian on Monday took to to criticise former Chief Minister for attacking

Mufti criticised Shah for expecting a "quick fix" to the issue.

"While I am all for a talk-based solution to problem but for to term Amit Shah's process as 'brute' is 'ridiculously naive'. History has been witness to our patience and endurance. But if oppression ensures security for my people, then so be it," Gambhir tweeted.

Mufti on Monday called for a of the Kashmir issue by involving all "stakeholders".

"Since 1947, Kashmir's been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It's a political problem that needs a political redress by involving all stakeholders including Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM ( Amit Shah) is ridiculously naive," she said.

--IANS

gb/prs

