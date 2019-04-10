Gateway to west UP, Saharanpur in triangular fight

The gateway to western Uttar Pradesh, will see a cracker of a contest in the Lok Sabha polls with all the three main contenders - BJP, SP-BSP-RLD and - focusing on the seat and putting up a strong fight.

goes to the polls on April 11 along with seven other seats in western and the trend of voting here could have an impact on polling in the rest of the seats of the politically crucial state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sahha.

The significance of can be judged from the fact that the started its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency and Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party- held their first joint rally here.

Minister began the Lok Sabha campaign from in Saharanpur district as an apparent move to counter the SP-BSP-RLD alliance's campaign from Deoband, which has India's largest Islamic seminary.

The SP-BSP-RLD rally on Sunday at the Tibia College Ground here saw massive crowds with people saying that the show of strength of the three parties was bigger than the rally addressed by

Adityanath had said at an event that the opposition alliance's choice of Deoband was an indication "of its orientation and priorities".

The is about 40 km from Deoband. President had launched BJP's Parivartan Yatra in 2017 from Saharanpur.

This district and other places in western Uttar Pradesh had set the trend for the BJP's landslide in the Assembly polls. The party's performance in western Uttar Pradesh was better than in most other parts of the state.

But the situation is not the same for the in this election. There appears no visible Modi wave, yet there is no marked anti-Modi sentiment either among people in large parts of western Uttar Pradesh. The party appears unlikely to win all the eight seats that go to the polls in the first phase.

The outgoing - a young leader who has studied management - was the winner last time as both the and the had put up strong Muslim candidates and their votes got divided.

The scenario has repeated itself with the again fielding Imran Masood, who lost to Lakhanpal by about 65,000 votes. The has fielded Fazlur Rahman, who also has considerable clout in the area.

Masood had made "chop into pieces" remark in 2014 elections and was asked to issue a public clarification by his party. His cousin Shadan Masood, son of his uncle Rasheed Masood, had contested as a candidate.

Muslim voters in the constituency appeared divided in their support for the two candidates.

Muslims, along with Dalit and Jat, make up more than half of 17.22 lakh voters in the constituency and together form a formidable combination.

The constituency has an estimated six lakh voters from the Muslim community, around 3.5 lakh Dalit voters and about two lakh from the Jat community.

Rakam, a 30-year-old security guard, said people in his village will for the candidate as SP-BSP-RLD will get the maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP has cheated us in the name of development. We have been given gas connection, but don't have money to fill the cylinder," he said.

Some voters, however, said they will for the Congress as the grand old party can form the government in the Centre.

"I voted BJP in last the Lok Sabha polls because of but not this time. I will for the Congress," says Mohammad Ishan, a

Mohammad Ajmal, a resident of Khatakheri, said the coalition candidate will divide Muslim votes.

Prospects of Congress' look good, especially after Congress Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with in last month. The emerged from Saharanpur and it has found a place among Dalit youths in western Uttar Pradesh. held a roadshow in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

The Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency includes five Assembly seats -- Behat, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Dehat, Rampur Maniharan and Deoband.

