Omar taunts Modi, says Imran Khan has endorsed his victory

-
ALSO READ
Indian forces will give befitting reply to Pulwama attack: Amit Shah
PM Modi will 'fail miserably' if he tries to abrogate Article 370: Omar Abdullah
Best option in Jammu and Kashmir is fresh polls at earliest: BJP
Imran Khan says better chance of peace with India if BJP wins general elections
Modi govt strengthened democracy in Kashmir, which was mainly ruled by two families: Shah
-
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has ensured victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by asserting that the BJP's electoral victory will boost India-Pakistan talks in the future.
In an obvious taunt on Prime Minister Modi, Omar Abdullah said on his Twitter handle: "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan and its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term - BJP election win will boost chances of Pak-India talks: Imran | The Express Tribune".
Omar Abdullah, through his comment, intends to say that while Modi is telling people that it is Pakistan sympathisers who want BJP's defeat in the elections, the Pakistan Prime Minister believes the two countries would have good relations if Modi returns to power.
NC leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been carrying out a no-holds-barred attack on Modi and the BJP during the NC's election campaign.
--IANS
sq/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU