Former Chief Minister and Vice-President of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister, has ensured victory for by asserting that the BJP's electoral victory will boost India- talks in the future.

In an obvious taunt on Modi, said on his handle: "So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only and its sympathisers want BJP to lose. has just endorsed him for a 2nd term - BJP election win will boost chances of Pak- talks: Imran | The Express Tribune".

Omar Abdullah, through his comment, intends to say that while Modi is telling people that it is Pakistan sympathisers who want BJP's defeat in the elections, the Pakistan believes the two countries would have good relations if Modi returns to power.

NC leaders, including and Omar Abdullah, have been carrying out a no-holds-barred attack on Modi and the BJP during the NC's election campaign.

