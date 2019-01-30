George Fernandes' political life was outstanding: Paswan

Paying homage to former who died here on Tuesday, Union Minister and (LJP) said his political life was outstanding, and he had played a big role in the fight against Emergency.

In a series of tweets, Paswan said he was influenced by Fernandes' firebrand personality, and that's why he had joined the Samyukta

"It is an end of an era in the Indian I was close to him and he was my model," Paswan said.

Speaking of Fernandes' special political life, he said: "He held portfolios such as Railway, Defence, Communications and Industries. During his tenure, conducted nuclear tests."

