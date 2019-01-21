'Good News' to now release on September 6

"Good News", which will reunite Khan and on the big screen after four years, will now hit the screens on September 6, filmmaker announced on Monday.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 19.

"'Good News' releases on September 6, 2019," Karan tweeted.

He had teased users about the announcement an hour before making it.

"You may have to wait for some #GoodNews! Der aaye durust aaye," he wrote.

Apart from Kareena and Akshay, who last co-starred in "Gabbar Is Back", the film stars and

"Good News" is said to be a laugh riot and family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

The two actors have also starred together in films like "Ajnabee", "Kambakkht Ishq", "Tashan", "Aitraaz" and "Bewafaa" in the past.

Diljit and Kiara are essaying the role of a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

