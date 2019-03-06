Good security situation helping India's swift growth: Rajnath

on Wednesday said that India's security situation is good and, as a result, development and growth in the country is taking place swiftly.

Singh was speaking after laying the foundation stones of 31 projects across 11 states from through video conference.

The projects include accommodation, laboratories and other facilities for the central paramilitary forces, including the (BSF), the (CPRF), the (CISF), the (ITBP) and the (NDRF).

Among the projects launched was the accommodation for men of the BSF on the Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) Border Integrated Check Post (ICP) near here.

Launching the project, the said: "Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives to protect India's sovereignty. The people of the country are extremely proud of them and their valour."

The government is determined to look into the problems of Army soldiers, para-military troopers and other security forces personnel, and to work for their welfare, he added.

