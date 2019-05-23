Google showing poll results live across its platforms

on Thursday brought live election results for the first time across its platforms - Search, YouTube and

The company said it was showing live election results - both national and constituency-wise sourced from the through Nielsen -- on Search and on across Android, iOS and KaiO devices.

"On YouTube, over 150 news channels are bringing live election results coverage through the day," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director Public Policy, and

Doordarshan brought inclusive live result experience to users on YouTube.

Audiences in can tune into the for the live video stream in 12 languages.

"Live audio news is available on news on AIR YouTube Channel," said Google.

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)