Haryana Roadways employees end strike

-
ALSO READ
Sultry weather conditions prevail across Punjab, Haryana
Haryana roadways staff end 18-day-old strike
Max temps drop in Punjab, Haryana after rains
After HC intervention, Haryana Roadways employees decide to end strike
Woman, infant daughter killed as roof collapses due to heavy rains in Haryana
-
Haryana Roadways buses started plying across the state on Saturday after employees withdrew their 18-day-old strike.
The employees had begun their strike on October 16 demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state withdraw its move to partly privatize the service.
It was called off following an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.
The court had given directions to the employee unions as well as the Haryana government to end the stalemate.
--IANS
js/ksk/sed
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU