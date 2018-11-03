JUST IN
Haryana Roadways employees end strike

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Roadways buses started plying across the state on Saturday after employees withdrew their 18-day-old strike.

The employees had begun their strike on October 16 demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state withdraw its move to partly privatize the service.

It was called off following an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday.

The court had given directions to the employee unions as well as the Haryana government to end the stalemate.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 14:08 IST

