Haryana Roadways employees end strike

Roadways buses started plying across the state on Saturday after employees withdrew their 18-day-old strike.

The employees had begun their strike on October 16 demanding that the government in the state withdraw its move to partly privatize the service.

It was called off following an order by the and High Court on Friday.

The court had given directions to the employee unions as well as the government to end the stalemate.

--IANS

js/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)