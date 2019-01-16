HC seeks Delhi government, DTC response to plea complaining behaviour of conductors

-
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the state government and Delhi Transport Corporation to respond to a plea seeking guidelines for issuing tickets in public transport, complaining women, physical disabled and senior citizens are facing problem while buying tickets due to conductors' behaviour.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao was hearing a plea filed by Santosh Kumar through advocate Jose Abraham.
The petitioner has alleged conductors issue tickets sitting in their seat instead of moving from front to rear side of the bus and issuing tickets to passengers boarding bus from every bus stop from the starting to the terminal stop.
"Such a practice causes inconvenience to the passengers. Conductors are not even bothered to address the problems of women with babies, physical disabled persons and senior citizens," the plea said.
The petitioner pointed out many instances where checking inspectors impose fines on passengers for not buying the tickets without verifying the circumstances.
"Such instances mostly occur when passengers coming from other states board buses, unaware of the practice," he said.
