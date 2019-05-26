JUST IN
Himanta Biswa Sarma elected BAC Vice President

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected the Vice President of the Badminton Asia Council (BAC).

The 50-year-old got 35 votes from a total of 40 polled on Saturday.

"The BAI President is making his foray in the continental committee and we are sure it will help the BAI to get added support from the Asian body and work to develop badminton in the region," said BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania.

BAC President Anton Subowo also appointed BAI Secretary (Tournaments) Omar Rashid as the Deputy Chairman of Badminton Asia's Development Committee.

Sudhakar Vemuri will also assume charge as BAC Technical Committee's Deputy Chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 12:42 IST

