Honoured to perform National Anthem with special children: Big B

Megastar has said that he was honoured to perform the National Anthem in sign language with differently abled children.

Amitabh on Wednesday shared a fan's video, where he is seen singing the National Anthem.

He captioned it: "The National Anthem.... Our pride, our identity, our liberation, our belief, our self esteem. But much more in the eyes of those that cannot hear or speak! My privilege, my honour, My "

On the front, the 76-year-old is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Brahmastra" along with and

He will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's "Badla" with his "Pink" co-

