HRD Ministry tweaks policy draft after opposition to Hindi imposition

Following opposition from southern states, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has tweaked the draft National Policy (NEP) which critics said sought to impose on non- speaking states.

The paragraph now titled "flexibility in the three-language formula" says that students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in grade 6 or 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages (on language at the literature level) in their modular board examination some time during secondary school.

The modification has been done to the draft of the policy and put up on the Ministry's website for public suggestions till June 30.

The draft policy also says that the will need to be implemented in its spirit throughout the country, promoting multi-lingual communicative abilities for a multi-lingual country.

"However, it must be better implemented in certain states, particularly Hindi-speaking states; for purposes of national integration, schools in Hindi-speaking areas should also offer and teach Indian languages from other parts of "

