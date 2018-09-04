Humid Tuesday morning in Delhi

It was a humid morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the office said.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with moderate rains expected during the day," an (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent.

The city has received 41.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the said.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

