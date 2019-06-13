I'm a big animal lover: Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani, who is passionate about animals and animal welfare, says should make space for wildlife content.

At a screening of Earth's internationally acclaimed wildlife series "Dynasties" here, Sanaya said: "Firstly, I am a big animal lover and get very excited around animals. The makers have spent so much time in making this series, I think it is wonderful. should make space for such wildlife content, for the balance of the whole system.

"It is important to have awareness regarding animals, forests and everything related to the environment."

Her husband and says he has become an animal lover because of Sanaya.

"After we both started living together, we even got a pet dog. I can say I have become an animal person now. Whenever we go out for vacations, we always make sure we visit zoos or explore the wildlife wherever possible," he said.

"Dynasties" will premiere in on June 17 on Earth.

says he has always been a fan of content related to wildlife.

"That's why Anusha (Anusha Dandekar) and I are here for the special screening. The makers have worked really hard on 'Dynasties', nearly three years, and that alone makes me want to look forward to it. Anusha and I have visited only to be with nature and explore wildlife," he said.

To this, Anusha added: "Not many know, but I really support initiatives for saving our planet and I believe we should do it before it's too late. We have joined a clean-up in collaboration with Knowing that plastic is a huge issue, saving our animals and our environment is very important. And now we are at a point when, wherever we can help or be a part in saving our earth, we hope to do so."

called "Dynasties" an emotional roller-coaster as "it was a story of survival and how everybody is doing their bit to survive in the harshest situations."

